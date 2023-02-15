Real is the number two in La Liga and was eleven points behind leaders Barcelona before tonight’s game. A win was therefore required and after eight minutes of play the Madrilenians were on course: Marco Asensio opened the score.

Thanks to Benzema’s two penalties, Real went to rest with a 3-0 lead. The 35-year-old Frenchman passed Raúl with his 229th and 330th goals on the list of goalscorers of Real Madrid in the Spanish league. The Spaniard scored 228 goals from 1994 to 2010. Benzema now has only Cristiano Ronaldo in front of him. The Portuguese scored no less than 311 hits.