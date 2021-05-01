Osasuna and Real Madrid face each other in a new day of LaLiga Santander. With five remaining to close the championship, both are still in the fight to achieve what would be great goals. But the one from Arrasate is completely testimonial. With 40 points they have salvation in their pocket. It is even possible that they will achieve it even if they do not get a single point in the remainder of the season. Much credit to a team that lost its top star, Chimy Ávila, at the start of the campaign and was supposedly going to fight to save the category until the end. Zidane’s team continues to be aspiring to win LaLiga, although it has an eye on the Champions League. Maybe that can take its toll. At least rotations are expected.

Television: how to watch live on TV the Real Madrid-Osasuna of LaLiga Santander?

Real Madrid-Osasuna from matchday 34 of LaLiga Santander can be enjoyed live on television through Movistar LaLiga, Movistar Plus payment channel, which can also be viewed through the Orange, Jazztel and Mitele Plus platforms.



Internet: how to follow Real Madrid-Osasuna of LaLiga Santander online?

Real Madrid-Osasuna can be followed live online through the As.com direct updated to the minute. From an hour before, the previous one and the eleven. After the clash, you will be able to read the chronicle, the statements of the protagonists, the summary of the game on video and the most important news.

