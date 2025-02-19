Real Madrid and Manchester City are once again in the face of the Bernabéu to elucidate the pass to the round of 16 in a tie that is repeated for the fourth consecutive year and that is dyed white for the victory of Madrid in the first leg in the first leg in The Etihad (2-3), the first time Madrid won in the City’s fief.

The one that one of the great favorites to the title stays so soon (they are the last two winners of the competition) adds drama to the appointment because the Pep Guardiola team is living the worst of the seasons since the Catalan coach and For Madrid, who has just lost the leadership of the League and lives the entangled season in his continuous complaints for the arbitrations, staying out of his favorite competition (he has won it six times In the last eleven editions) it is always a tragedy that usually has a negative impact on its mood for weeks.

Ancelotti-Pep Guardiola

Fourteen matches and seven victories for Guardiola

If Madrid-City can be considered a modern Champions classic (for whites only surpassed by a Madrid-Bayern) the same can also be said of an Ancelotti-Pep Guardiola Carlo. So far they have faced fourteen times, with a clearly favorable balance for Catalan. Of the fourteen matches, he won seven; Four won the Italian and there was three occasions. It must be clarified that of the seven Victories of Pep five they were from the City about the Everton of Ancelotti, a much less cache team.

Against Madrid, the Citizens have only won twice, both at home, with a 4-3 and a 4-0. Of the five times that Ancelotti has won Guardiola with Madrid three times they have been against the City and two other when Catalan trained Bayern, also a beating, (1-0 and 0-4 at home).

Real Madrid

In full victimism campaign

Madrid’s great concern in this game is not to lose the focus with all the noise that the white club is producing around him with his campaign against the referees, a campaign that the club propagates vehemently from its media speakers (especially Real Madrid TV ) already that has dragged everyone, coaching staff, template and hobby.

The victimist campaign has reached such a level of paroxysm that the white team lives immersed in a climate of exacerbated susceptibility and in the press conferences such as that of the eve more than football there is talk of arbitrations. Yesterday was a clear example. Ancelotti, a guy who has ceased to be tempered, charged yesterday against the arbitrations: “I am less concerned about arbitration in the Champions League matches. Speak the statistics. In Europe there is less controversy and less VAR interventions, which intervenes when necessary. In the Champions Paden the best referees in each country and quality is very high. In Spain in our last three games the referees have had very clear mistakes in which we were harmed and I do not understand, ”he said.

The background

Of the 39 times he won outside the first leg, Madrid qualified 37 times

Madrid has statistics very much in its favor. Of 39 times that came from the first leg with a victory away from home, passed the round on 37 occasions. He only failed before Odense and Ajax. However, Ancelotti does not trust. “We have a small advantage and we have to take advantage of it. You can say that we have no advantage and raise as if we were 0-0 or that we have to go back … but it is nonsense and nobody believes you. What you can change is the attitude of the team and raise the same game as that of a week ago, ”he said.

For Pep Guardiola, “the key is to be yourself and have courage. We have to make a perfect game. ” The Catalan coach said that “when I said we had 1% of passing you. It was after the first leg. Then when the days go by you dare and it is normal. Of course we have more options, but this year we have not been reliable, but to a game we can win. ”

Guardiola

“I don’t understand the difference between Fuck off or fuck you”

Guardiola commented on Bellingham’s expulsion on Saturday. “In football there have been insults all his life. My English is good, but I don’t understand the difference between Fuck off or fuck you. The intention matters, not the insult. The best thing to do is leave the referees alone, ”he said.