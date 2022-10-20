On the field of KS Vllaznia, Albanian, Real Madrid began its 2022-23 Champions League this Thursday. He did it with a 0-2 victory and consolidating what he showed in the previous phase (he defeated Sturm Graz, Manchester City and Rosenborg) and, above all, the good numbers he is reaping in the League where he counts the games ( three) for victories (against Valencia, Athletic and Alavés). This Thursday’s victory is important considering the other two rivals in the group (A) of the white team: Chelsea and PSG.

The novelty of the match was the presence of Sandie Toletti, this summer’s signing, who has overcome the physical problems she was having and was not only able to enter the squad but Alberto Toril, the coach, lined her up in the starting eleven. Misa defended the goal, with a line of four in front formed by Kenti Robles, Kathellen, Rocío, and Svava. Toletti took the right place in midfield, along with Freja Siri and Zornoza. Above, three hammers: Athenea, Eshter and Olga. The white team finished the first half with 77% possession and 13 shots (two of them on goal).

There was almost no match against KS Vllaznia, who were making their debut in the continental competition. For a long time, it looked like a match between the ‘seniors’ against the youth, due to the technical and tactical superiority of Real Madrid, overwhelming in possession (72%) and shots (33, 12 on target and three crossbars). But it wasn’t until Esther González scored 0-1 in the 53rd minute that the white team’s dominance and control of the game did not translate into a goal. The forward is sweet and continues her streak after scoring in Spain’s victory against the United States on the 11th. Olga Carmona converted a penalty shortly after (minute 76) that closed the match.

The KS Vllaznia coach lined up Williams in goal, a defensive line of four made up of Popovic, Knox, Maliqi, Gjini. The midfield was made up of Bersha, Franja, Cavanaugh and Doci and up front Patterson and Bashka who didn’t scare Misa at all. In fact, the Albanian team did not finish once on goal.

