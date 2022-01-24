Real Madrid depends on itself to win this league and a large part of this happening depends on Ancelotti and how he manages the minutes of the usual starters. Yesterday we saw Casemiro, Kroos and Modric again in midfield, when many of us thought of seeing new faces like Ceballos after the good game that came together in the Copa del Rey.
The reality is that if the game hadn’t been choked for Madrid, at the start of the second half we would have seen rotations, it was a game to go 2-0 at halftime at ease. What was experienced yesterday afternoon at the Bernabéu was nonsense. Out of 100 games that Madrid played like yesterday, they would only draw in that one. Edgar Badía was the hero of the afternoon, he stopped everything that could be stopped and was responsible for Madrid not being able to win on the day of the tribute to Gento and take advantage of Sevilla’s stumble.
At this point, Sevilla have dropped points in the last two games of La Liga and they still haven’t started playing the Europa League… When the Sevillian team starts playing on Thursdays, they’re going to be resented in La Liga and the Madrid will begin to have a free hand.
Today Madrid is a solid team in all lines and only has two problems. That his aim fails him in games where teams like Elche lock themselves up behind, we have seen how both in the Cup and in the League, Madrid has suffered more than necessary and, the right back. Real Madrid cannot have someone like Lucas, capable of the best, but much more often of the worst, as we have seen in these last two games. In three weeks, Madrid travels to Paris to play against Mbappé, Messi and company. Let’s hope that Carvajal is recovered and that Benzema can arrive without any problem.
