As the winner of the Champions League, Real Madrid, already with the Frenchman Kylian Mbappé in their ranks ready to start a new era, they will try to achieve their sixth continental Super Cup in their history at the National Stadium in Warsaw against the Italian Atalanta, winner of the Europa League.

The Whites, who currently lead the list of titles with five together with Barcelona and Milan, thus have the opportunity to make history in the competition, something that their players Dani Carvajal and Luka Modric and coach Carlo Ancelotti also aspire to.

Scare for Camavinga

The French midfielder Eduardo Camavinga He has withdrawn before the end of Real Madrid’s last training session ahead of the European Super Cup, which will be played this Wednesday at the National Stadium in Warsaw, after receiving a blow from his compatriot Aurelién Tchouaméni.

Camavinga, who was heard screaming after the incident, remained lying for a few moments on the pitch of the stadium where the final will be played on Wednesday during a small-sided match.

Real Madrid’s French midfielder Eduardo Camavinga lies on the ground in pain during the team’s training session on Tuesday in Warsaw, on the eve of the European Super Cup match between his team and Atalanta. EFE/ Mariscal Photo:EFE Share

Afterwards, once he had joined the team, he headed to the locker room on his own two feet, accompanied by members of the medical team, while the rest of his teammates continued their training session.

Real Madrid are heading into the game after a pre-season that has been spent between the capital of Spain and the United States, where they achieved a victory against Chelsea and suffered two defeats against Milan and Barcelona. Kylian Mbappé, one of the main attractions ahead of this match, was not present in either of those games.

The French striker, who has finally arrived at the club after several years of interest on their part, faces what could be his first performance with the Madrid team.

