36 – 45

Sasha Vezenkov’s triple [Olympiacos Piraeus] with assistance from Luca Vildoza

36 – 42

Mario Hezonja Basket [Real Madrid] with assistance from Alberto Abalde

34 – 42

Luca Vildoza [Olympiacos Piraeus] makes the second free throw

34 – 41

Luca Vildoza [Olympiacos Piraeus] makes the first free throw

34 – 40

Time-out

34 – 40

Facundo Campazzo [Real Madrid] commits his second personal foul on Luca Vildoza

34 – 40

Basket by Facundo Campazzo [Real Madrid]

32 – 40

Triple by Luca Vildoza [Olympiacos Piraeus]

32 – 37

Triple by Mario Hezonja [Real Madrid] with assistance from Alberto Abalde

29 – 37

Evan Fournier [Olympiacos Piraeus] makes the second free throw

29 – 36

Evan Fournier [Olympiacos Piraeus] miss the 1st free throw

29 – 36

1st personal foul by Hugo González [Real Madrid] on Evan Fournier when he pitched two.

29 – 36

Hugo Gonzalez [Real Madrid] the basket misses. The defensive rebound goes to Nikola Milutinov.

29 – 36

Shaquielle McKissic triple [Olympiacos Piraeus]

29 – 33

Mario Hezonja [Real Madrid] sends the ball out after a fight for the rebound

29 – 33

Giannoulis Larentzakis [Olympiacos Piraeus] the basket fails

29 – 33

Sergio Llull [Real Madrid] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Sasha Vezenkov.

29 – 33

Mario Hezonja [Real Madrid] steals the ball from Giannoulis Larentzakis

29 – 33

Sergio Llull [Real Madrid] he cuts the pass and the ball goes out.

29 – 33

Mario Hezonja Basket [Real Madrid] after a counterattack, with assistance from Facundo Campazzo

27 – 33

Luca Vildoza [Olympiacos Piraeus] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Facundo Campazzo.

27 – 33

Giannoulis Larentzakis [Olympiacos Piraeus] steals the ball from Hugo González

27 – 33

Time-out

27 – 33

Nikola Milutinov’s foot [Olympiacos Piraeus]

27 – 33

Giannoulis Larentzakis [Olympiacos Piraeus] the tray fails. The defensive rebound goes to Edy Tavares.

27 – 33

Hugo Gonzalez [Real Madrid] makes the second free throw

26 – 33

Hugo Gonzalez [Real Madrid] makes the first free throw

25 – 33

2nd personal foul by Alec Peters [Olympiacos Piraeus] on Hugo González when he pitched for two.

25 – 33

Nikola Milutinov’s basket [Olympiacos Piraeus] with assistance from Luca Vildoza

25 – 31

Andrés Feliz Basket [Real Madrid]

23 – 31

Mate by Nikola Milutinov [Olympiacos Piraeus] with assistance from Luca Vildoza

23 – 29

Alex Peters [Olympiacos Piraeus] makes the first free throw

23 – 28

Coach technique [Real Madrid]

23 – 28

2nd personal foul in attack by Edy Tavares [Real Madrid] About Alec Peters

23 – 28

Alec Peters’ first personal foul [Olympiacos Piraeus] about Edy Tavares

23 – 28

First personal foul by Giannoulis Larentzakis [Olympiacos Piraeus] about Mario Hezonja

23 – 28

Shaquielle McKissic [Olympiacos Piraeus] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Mario Hezonja.

23 – 28

Mario Hezonja Basket [Real Madrid]

21 – 28

Giannoulis Larentzakis [Olympiacos Piraeus] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Mario Hezonja.

21 – 28

Rebound on attack by Alec Peters [Olympiacos Piraeus] after Shaquielle McKissic’s miss on his second free throw

21 – 28

Shaquielle McKissic [Olympiacos Piraeus] miss the 1st free throw

21 – 28

2nd personal foul by Usman Garuba [Real Madrid] on Shaquielle McKissic when he was shooting for two.

21 – 28

Sergio Llull [Real Madrid] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Shaquielle McKissic.

21 – 28

Luca Vildoza [Olympiacos Piraeus] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Usman Garuba.

21 – 28

1st personal foul in attack by Mario Hezonja [Real Madrid] about Giannoulis Larentzakis

21 – 28

Mate by Nikola Milutinov [Olympiacos Piraeus] with assistance from Giannoulis Larentzakis

21 – 26

Mario Hezonja Tray [Real Madrid] after a counterattack

19 – 26

Shaquielle McKissic [Olympiacos Piraeus] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Mario Hezonja.

19 – 26

Mario Hezonja [Real Madrid] the basket misses. The defensive rebound goes to Sasha Vezenkov.

19 – 26

Shaquielle McKissic [Olympiacos Piraeus] makes the second free throw

19 – 25

Shaquielle McKissic [Olympiacos Piraeus] makes the first free throw

19 – 24

1st personal foul by Xavier Rathan-Mayes [Real Madrid] on Shaquielle McKissic when he was shooting for two.

19 – 24

Dzanan Musa [Real Madrid] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Sasha Vezenkov.

19 – 24

Evan Fournier [Olympiacos Piraeus] misses the extra free throw, Mario Hezonja grabs the rebound

19 – 24

Usman Garuba’s first personal foul [Real Madrid] About Evan Fournier

19 – 24

Evan Fournier Tray [Olympiacos Piraeus]

19 – 22

Start of the second quarter

19 – 22

End of the first quarter

19 – 22

Happy Andrew [Real Madrid] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Sasha Vezenkov.

19 – 22

Dzanan Musa triple [Real Madrid]

16 – 22

Kostas Papanikolaou [Olympiacos Piraeus] The basket misses due to a block by Mario Hezonja

16 – 22

Kostas Papanikolaou [Olympiacos Piraeus] steals the ball from Mario Hezonja

16 – 22

Kostas Papanikolaou [Olympiacos Piraeus] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Usman Garuba.

16 – 22

Kostas Papanikolaou [Olympiacos Piraeus] the tray fails. The offensive rebound goes to Nikola Milutinov

16 – 22

Dzanan Musa Bomb [Real Madrid]

14 – 22

Three-pointer by Kostas Papanikolaou [Olympiacos Piraeus] with assistance from Luca Vildoza

14 – 19

First personal foul by Facundo Campazzo [Real Madrid] about Luca Vildoza

14 – 19

Usman Garuba basket [Real Madrid]

12 – 19

Time-out

12 – 19

Evan Fournier Basket [Olympiacos Piraeus]

12 – 17

Evan Fournier’s offensive rebound [Olympiacos Piraeus] after missing his shot to the basket

12 – 17

Usman Garuba Foot [Real Madrid]

12 – 17

Luca Vildoza [Olympiacos Piraeus] steals the ball from Facundo Campazzo

12 – 17

Triple by Luca Vildoza [Olympiacos Piraeus]

12 – 14

Mario Hezonja [Real Madrid] the basket misses. The defensive rebound goes to Nikola Milutinov.

12 – 14

Luca Vildoza’s first personal foul [Olympiacos Piraeus] about Facundo Campazzo

12 – 14

Kostas Papanikolaou [Olympiacos Piraeus] the basket misses. The defensive rebound goes to Edy Tavares.

12 – 14

Offensive rebound by Kostas Papanikolaou [Olympiacos Piraeus] after missing his own triple

12 – 14

Eli Ndiaye [Real Madrid] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Moustapha Fall.

12 – 14

Moustapha Fall [Olympiacos Piraeus] the hook misses. The defensive rebound goes to Eli Ndiaye.

12 – 14

Dzanan Musa [Real Madrid] the pump fails. The defensive rebound goes to Evan Fournier.

12 – 14

Evan Fournier [Olympiacos Piraeus] makes the extra free throw

12 – 13

1st personal foul by Edy Tavares [Real Madrid] on Evan Fournier when he was pitching. The basket and additional free throw are worth it.

12 – 13

Evan Fournier Tray [Olympiacos Piraeus] and additional free throw for the %number%ª foul by Edy Tavares

12 – 11

Facundo Campazzo [Real Madrid] makes the second free throw

11 – 11

Facundo Campazzo [Real Madrid] miss the 1st free throw

11 – 11

2nd personal foul by Nigel Williams-Goss [Olympiacos Piraeus] on Facundo Campazzo when he threw two.

11 – 11

Three-pointer by Kostas Papanikolaou [Olympiacos Piraeus] with assistance from Moustapha Fall

11 – 8

Sasha Vezenkov [Olympiacos Piraeus] the basket misses. The offensive rebound goes to Moustapha Fall

11 – 8

Eli Ndiaye’s first personal foul [Real Madrid] about Kostas Papanikolaou

11 – 8

Dzanan Musa [Real Madrid] the basket misses. The defensive rebound goes to Sasha Vezenkov.

11 – 8

Sasha Vezenkov’s triple [Olympiacos Piraeus] with assistance from Nigel Williams-Goss

11 – 5

Alley-Hoop by Eli Ndiaye [Real Madrid] after a counterattack, with assistance from Alberto Abalde

9 – 5

Alberto Abalde [Real Madrid] steals the ball from Sasha Vezenkov

9 – 5

Kostas Papanikolaou [Olympiacos Piraeus] steals the ball from Alberto Abalde

9 – 5

Evan Fournier [Olympiacos Piraeus] makes the second free throw

9 – 4

Evan Fournier [Olympiacos Piraeus] makes the first free throw

9 – 3

1st personal foul by Alberto Abalde [Real Madrid] on Evan Fournier when he pitched two.

9 – 3

Eli Ndiaye [Real Madrid] the basket misses. The defensive rebound goes to Kostas Papanikolaou.

9 – 3

Eli Ndiaye offensive rebound [Real Madrid] after missing his own triple

9 – 3

Moustapha Fall [Olympiacos Piraeus] alley-hoop misses. The defensive rebound goes to Edy Tavares.

9 – 3

Time-out

9 – 3

Alberto Abalde’s Basket [Real Madrid] after a counterattack, with assistance from Facundo Campazzo

7 – 3

Evan Fournier [Olympiacos Piraeus] the tray fails. The defensive rebound goes to Alberto Abalde.

7 – 3

Mate by Edy Tavares [Real Madrid] with assistance from Facundo Campazzo

5 – 3

The ball goes out after a bad pass by Nigel Williams-Goss [Olympiacos Piraeus]

5 – 3

Dzanan Musa [Real Madrid] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Kostas Papanikolaou.

5 – 3

Evan Fournier [Olympiacos Piraeus] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Edy Tavares.

5 – 3

Basket of Dzanan Musa [Real Madrid]

3 – 3

Alberto Abalde [Real Madrid] the basket misses. The offensive rebound goes to Edy Tavares

3 – 3

Evan Fournier’s triple [Olympiacos Piraeus] with assistance from Moustapha Fall

3 – 0

Edy Tavares [Real Madrid] makes the extra free throw

2 – 0

1st personal foul by Nigel Williams-Goss [Olympiacos Piraeus] on Edy Tavares when he pitched. The basket and additional free throw are worth it.

2 – 0

Edy Tavares basket [Real Madrid] with an assist from Dzanan Musa and an additional free kick for the %number%a foul by Nigel Williams-Goss

0 – 0

Start of the match