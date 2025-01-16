Sasha Vezenkov’s triple [Olympiacos Piraeus] with assistance from Luca Vildoza
Mario Hezonja Basket [Real Madrid] with assistance from Alberto Abalde
Luca Vildoza [Olympiacos Piraeus] makes the second free throw
Luca Vildoza [Olympiacos Piraeus] makes the first free throw
Time-out
Facundo Campazzo [Real Madrid] commits his second personal foul on Luca Vildoza
Basket by Facundo Campazzo [Real Madrid]
Triple by Luca Vildoza [Olympiacos Piraeus]
Triple by Mario Hezonja [Real Madrid] with assistance from Alberto Abalde
Evan Fournier [Olympiacos Piraeus] makes the second free throw
Evan Fournier [Olympiacos Piraeus] miss the 1st free throw
1st personal foul by Hugo González [Real Madrid] on Evan Fournier when he pitched two.
Hugo Gonzalez [Real Madrid] the basket misses. The defensive rebound goes to Nikola Milutinov.
Shaquielle McKissic triple [Olympiacos Piraeus]
Mario Hezonja [Real Madrid] sends the ball out after a fight for the rebound
Giannoulis Larentzakis [Olympiacos Piraeus] the basket fails
Sergio Llull [Real Madrid] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Sasha Vezenkov.
Mario Hezonja [Real Madrid] steals the ball from Giannoulis Larentzakis
Sergio Llull [Real Madrid] he cuts the pass and the ball goes out.
Mario Hezonja Basket [Real Madrid] after a counterattack, with assistance from Facundo Campazzo
Luca Vildoza [Olympiacos Piraeus] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Facundo Campazzo.
Giannoulis Larentzakis [Olympiacos Piraeus] steals the ball from Hugo González
Time-out
Nikola Milutinov’s foot [Olympiacos Piraeus]
Giannoulis Larentzakis [Olympiacos Piraeus] the tray fails. The defensive rebound goes to Edy Tavares.
Hugo Gonzalez [Real Madrid] makes the second free throw
Hugo Gonzalez [Real Madrid] makes the first free throw
2nd personal foul by Alec Peters [Olympiacos Piraeus] on Hugo González when he pitched for two.
Nikola Milutinov’s basket [Olympiacos Piraeus] with assistance from Luca Vildoza
Andrés Feliz Basket [Real Madrid]
Mate by Nikola Milutinov [Olympiacos Piraeus] with assistance from Luca Vildoza
Alex Peters [Olympiacos Piraeus] makes the first free throw
Coach technique [Real Madrid]
2nd personal foul in attack by Edy Tavares [Real Madrid] About Alec Peters
Alec Peters’ first personal foul [Olympiacos Piraeus] about Edy Tavares
First personal foul by Giannoulis Larentzakis [Olympiacos Piraeus] about Mario Hezonja
Shaquielle McKissic [Olympiacos Piraeus] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Mario Hezonja.
Mario Hezonja Basket [Real Madrid]
Giannoulis Larentzakis [Olympiacos Piraeus] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Mario Hezonja.
Rebound on attack by Alec Peters [Olympiacos Piraeus] after Shaquielle McKissic’s miss on his second free throw
Shaquielle McKissic [Olympiacos Piraeus] miss the 1st free throw
2nd personal foul by Usman Garuba [Real Madrid] on Shaquielle McKissic when he was shooting for two.
Sergio Llull [Real Madrid] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Shaquielle McKissic.
Luca Vildoza [Olympiacos Piraeus] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Usman Garuba.
1st personal foul in attack by Mario Hezonja [Real Madrid] about Giannoulis Larentzakis
Mate by Nikola Milutinov [Olympiacos Piraeus] with assistance from Giannoulis Larentzakis
Mario Hezonja Tray [Real Madrid] after a counterattack
Shaquielle McKissic [Olympiacos Piraeus] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Mario Hezonja.
Mario Hezonja [Real Madrid] the basket misses. The defensive rebound goes to Sasha Vezenkov.
Shaquielle McKissic [Olympiacos Piraeus] makes the second free throw
Shaquielle McKissic [Olympiacos Piraeus] makes the first free throw
1st personal foul by Xavier Rathan-Mayes [Real Madrid] on Shaquielle McKissic when he was shooting for two.
Dzanan Musa [Real Madrid] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Sasha Vezenkov.
Evan Fournier [Olympiacos Piraeus] misses the extra free throw, Mario Hezonja grabs the rebound
Usman Garuba’s first personal foul [Real Madrid] About Evan Fournier
Evan Fournier Tray [Olympiacos Piraeus]
Start of the second quarter
End of the first quarter
Happy Andrew [Real Madrid] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Sasha Vezenkov.
Dzanan Musa triple [Real Madrid]
Kostas Papanikolaou [Olympiacos Piraeus] The basket misses due to a block by Mario Hezonja
Kostas Papanikolaou [Olympiacos Piraeus] steals the ball from Mario Hezonja
Kostas Papanikolaou [Olympiacos Piraeus] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Usman Garuba.
Kostas Papanikolaou [Olympiacos Piraeus] the tray fails. The offensive rebound goes to Nikola Milutinov
Dzanan Musa Bomb [Real Madrid]
Three-pointer by Kostas Papanikolaou [Olympiacos Piraeus] with assistance from Luca Vildoza
First personal foul by Facundo Campazzo [Real Madrid] about Luca Vildoza
Usman Garuba basket [Real Madrid]
Time-out
Evan Fournier Basket [Olympiacos Piraeus]
Evan Fournier’s offensive rebound [Olympiacos Piraeus] after missing his shot to the basket
Usman Garuba Foot [Real Madrid]
Luca Vildoza [Olympiacos Piraeus] steals the ball from Facundo Campazzo
Triple by Luca Vildoza [Olympiacos Piraeus]
Mario Hezonja [Real Madrid] the basket misses. The defensive rebound goes to Nikola Milutinov.
Luca Vildoza’s first personal foul [Olympiacos Piraeus] about Facundo Campazzo
Kostas Papanikolaou [Olympiacos Piraeus] the basket misses. The defensive rebound goes to Edy Tavares.
Offensive rebound by Kostas Papanikolaou [Olympiacos Piraeus] after missing his own triple
Eli Ndiaye [Real Madrid] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Moustapha Fall.
Moustapha Fall [Olympiacos Piraeus] the hook misses. The defensive rebound goes to Eli Ndiaye.
Dzanan Musa [Real Madrid] the pump fails. The defensive rebound goes to Evan Fournier.
Evan Fournier [Olympiacos Piraeus] makes the extra free throw
1st personal foul by Edy Tavares [Real Madrid] on Evan Fournier when he was pitching. The basket and additional free throw are worth it.
Evan Fournier Tray [Olympiacos Piraeus] and additional free throw for the %number%ª foul by Edy Tavares
Facundo Campazzo [Real Madrid] makes the second free throw
Facundo Campazzo [Real Madrid] miss the 1st free throw
2nd personal foul by Nigel Williams-Goss [Olympiacos Piraeus] on Facundo Campazzo when he threw two.
Three-pointer by Kostas Papanikolaou [Olympiacos Piraeus] with assistance from Moustapha Fall
Sasha Vezenkov [Olympiacos Piraeus] the basket misses. The offensive rebound goes to Moustapha Fall
Eli Ndiaye’s first personal foul [Real Madrid] about Kostas Papanikolaou
Dzanan Musa [Real Madrid] the basket misses. The defensive rebound goes to Sasha Vezenkov.
Sasha Vezenkov’s triple [Olympiacos Piraeus] with assistance from Nigel Williams-Goss
Alley-Hoop by Eli Ndiaye [Real Madrid] after a counterattack, with assistance from Alberto Abalde
Alberto Abalde [Real Madrid] steals the ball from Sasha Vezenkov
Kostas Papanikolaou [Olympiacos Piraeus] steals the ball from Alberto Abalde
Evan Fournier [Olympiacos Piraeus] makes the second free throw
Evan Fournier [Olympiacos Piraeus] makes the first free throw
1st personal foul by Alberto Abalde [Real Madrid] on Evan Fournier when he pitched two.
Eli Ndiaye [Real Madrid] the basket misses. The defensive rebound goes to Kostas Papanikolaou.
Eli Ndiaye offensive rebound [Real Madrid] after missing his own triple
Moustapha Fall [Olympiacos Piraeus] alley-hoop misses. The defensive rebound goes to Edy Tavares.
Time-out
Alberto Abalde’s Basket [Real Madrid] after a counterattack, with assistance from Facundo Campazzo
Evan Fournier [Olympiacos Piraeus] the tray fails. The defensive rebound goes to Alberto Abalde.
Mate by Edy Tavares [Real Madrid] with assistance from Facundo Campazzo
The ball goes out after a bad pass by Nigel Williams-Goss [Olympiacos Piraeus]
Dzanan Musa [Real Madrid] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Kostas Papanikolaou.
Evan Fournier [Olympiacos Piraeus] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Edy Tavares.
Basket of Dzanan Musa [Real Madrid]
Alberto Abalde [Real Madrid] the basket misses. The offensive rebound goes to Edy Tavares
Evan Fournier’s triple [Olympiacos Piraeus] with assistance from Moustapha Fall
Edy Tavares [Real Madrid] makes the extra free throw
1st personal foul by Nigel Williams-Goss [Olympiacos Piraeus] on Edy Tavares when he pitched. The basket and additional free throw are worth it.
Edy Tavares basket [Real Madrid] with an assist from Dzanan Musa and an additional free kick for the %number%a foul by Nigel Williams-Goss
Start of the match
