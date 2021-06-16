The “great captain” of the Blancos had been offered a contract worth 5 million euros, but the negotiation is immediately north. Thursday the press conference with the president Florentino Perez

Now it’s official, Sergio Ramos leaves Real Madrid after 16 years. The club has formally communicated it: tomorrow there will be a farewell greeting in the presence of Florentino Perez followed by a press conference of the player.

Legend – Sergio Ramos arrived at Real on the last market day of summer 2005, snatched from Sevilla, where he had grown up, by weight. He became the fourth most-matched madridista, 671, and second for trophies, 22, one less than Gento. Among these also 4 Champions and 5 Liga. Ramos scored 101 goals. And it was a totem, a legend, and it was the ‘grand capitàn’ of Madrid.

Unattached – Ramos earned almost 12 million euros, and that is the salary offered to David Alaba. Madrid had offered € 5 million to Ramos, and the deal stalled very quickly. And it hasn’t started again. It is now permanently derailed. Ramos’ last match with Madrid will remain that of Stamford Bridge, a defeat that led to elimination.

