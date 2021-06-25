Real Madrid are ready to pay € 130.5 million to Borussia Dortmund to secure the performance of Norwegian striker Erling Haaland.

The player has already given his approval and now the decision rests with the German club, which in 18 months has seen his striker record an average of one goal per game!

At just 20 years old, Haaland still has ample room for growth and it is no coincidence that several international clubs have followed his trail, also because his contract includes a termination clause that would allow him to buy it in 2002 for 72 million euros.

By playing early – and by significantly upping the ante – Real Madrid are hoping to burn out the competition. It would be a big hit for too Mino Raiola: the Italian prosecutor takes care, among many others, the interests of the Norwegian striker.