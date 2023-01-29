Marco Asensio ends his contract on June 30, and from Real Madrid they intend to renew the player, both parties have the same desire. At 27 years of age, he has had offers, he is still a valued piece in the market, but he only sees himself playing in the club where he has always dreamed of being. His latest performances have been appreciated in the offices of the Santiago Bernabéu, Ancelotti trusts the player and his attitude has been faultless.
The term that is speculated that there is for the situation to be resolved is two or three weeks. Jorge Mendes, his representative, is taking care of all the details, and on this occasion money is secondary when it comes to stamping his signature on the new contract. What Asensio has in mind is sporting happiness, he wants to feel important within the team and have more minutes. His characteristics convince Real Madrid, they believe that he can still give a lot of joy on the pitch.
Asensio has made a 180 degree turn. In the summer he felt out of the team, he did not have the support of Ancelotti, and there was speculation about a possible arrival at FC Barcelona. Marco went so far as to say that you never know, but to this day, his future is very far from Barcelona. Florentino Pérez had a loving gesture with him before the end of the year, and this has resulted in a renewal proposal. Since the return of the World Cup, he has had minutes in all Real Madrid matches, being important in many of them such as the comeback against Villarreal or the game against Athletic in San Mamés.
