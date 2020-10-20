Schedule: What time to see Real Madrid – Monbus Obradoiro?

Real Madrid Y Monbus Obradoiro They will meet this Tuesday, October 20, in the 5th round of the Endesa League 2020-21. The game will start at 9:15 p.m. and it will be held at the WiZink Center in Madrid (Spain).

Television: How to watch Madrid – Monbus Obradoiro on TV and online?

Movistar + will broadcast Madrid vs Monbus Obradoiro live with the narration of two of their regular communicators. You can follow the meeting live, which begins at 9:15 p.m., through #Vamos.

Real Madrid – Monbus Obradoiro, live online on AS.com

In Ace You can also follow the Real Madrid vs Monbus Obradoiro. With us you will have the best minute by minute, everything that happens, the most shocking images and the statements of the protagonists, as well as the chronicle of this Endesa League meeting.