He Monbus Obradoiro shines in this season start. With a raincoat, hat and glasses, hidden in the shadows, he has placed himself in the third position of the Endesa League with four wins in five games. The sixth will be this Tuesday, the postponed by the COVID before him Real Madrid (21:15, #Come on), which has the casualties of Alberto Abalde (knee) and Fabien Causeur (coronavirus), in the WiZink Center. A formidable starting impulse, guided (again) by Moncho Fernandez, Gonzalo Rodriguez Y Victor Perez, the unbreakable trio of the Santiago bench with more than 300 games ACB together, and by a pivot of only 23 years and 213 centimeters: Laurynas Birutis. The Lithuanian, trained in the quarry of the Zalgiris and from Prienai from his native country, he was named Mvp September after averaging 19.3 points and 8 rebounds for a PIR of 27.7 in his first three games in the Spanish championship. His tops, for the moment, came in his official debut with 27 goals and 12 sacks for 42 credits against him. Urbas Fuenlabrada