Marco Asensio opened the scoring after 8 minutes with a powerful ground shot, in Real Madrid’s first match after winning the Club World Cup last Saturday.

Benzema added two goals from two penalty kicks in the last quarter of an hour of the first half, while Luka Modric finished off the goals with a perfect shot into the top corner from the edge of the penalty area in the 80th minute.

Real’s balance became 48 points from 21 matches, and it ranks second, 8 points behind leaders Barcelona, ​​who played the same number of meetings.