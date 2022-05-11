Schedule: At what time to see Real Madrid – UCAM Murcia?

Real Madrid and UCAM Murcia will meet this Wednesday, May 11 in the meeting of day 32 of the Endesa League 2021/22. The match will start at 9:00 p.m. and will be played at WiZink Center (Madrid).



Television: How to watch Real Madrid – UCAM Murcia on TV and online?

Movistar+ will broadcast Real Madrid – UCAM Murcia live with the narration of two of his usual communicators: Lalo Alzueta, Amaya Valdemoro, Sitapha Savané, Lucio Angulo, Antonio Lamolda, Fran Fermoso… You can follow live The meeting, which begins at 9:00 p.m.via #Go (dial 8).

Real Madrid – UCAM Murcia, live online at AS.com

In AS you can also follow Real Madrid – UCAM Murcia. With us you will have the best minute by minutethe images most impressive of the encounter and the statements of the protagonists, as well as the chronicle just finish.