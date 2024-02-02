Real Madrid Football Club has announced a sponsorship agreement with HP. The celebration of this agreement took place in the evocative setting of Ciudad Real Madrid, in a ceremony which saw the participation of the leaders of both organizations. For the first time, the prestigious Spanish club will see a brand's logo adorn the sleeves of the uniforms of its teams, both men's and women's, as well as its youth programmes. This change of uniform will be inaugurated during the match on February 4th against the eternal rival, Atlético Madrid.

The multi-year agreement between Real Madrid and HP will not only cover a visual presence on the sleeve of the kits, but also the adoption of HP technologies within the club. HP's AI-enabled devices will be tasked with enhancing fans' digital experience, making it more engaging and personalized, as well as supporting the club's daily operations. HP and Real Madrid have also announced plans to jointly develop community and youth programs, with the aim of promoting digital equity. These programs aim to narrow the digital divide in communities around the world by providing access to technology and educational opportunities to those who need it most.