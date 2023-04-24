Real Madrid will prepare a new contract proposal for Eduardo Camavinga in the next months. Salary will be improved; he only wants to stay despite Premier League clubs links. ⚪️⭐️ #Real Madrid

The plan is to include a higher release clause, to be discussed soon; it could be €1B. pic.twitter.com/oouMqHGLgt

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 23, 2023