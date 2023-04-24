Last year Eduardo Camavinga left an excess of doubts within Real Madrid. But this year, the young Frenchman finished with them and is signing a brilliant campaign within Ancelotti’s eleven. The player not only surpassed his compatriot Tchoaumeni as a holding midfielder, but has also become a total firefighter for the Italian, as injuries to Alaba and Mendy have left him without a left-back and the player has adapted to the area with superlative performance, much better than expected.
Much has been said about the possible exit of French in the last two markets, today not only is it an unrealistic idea and even more obsolete, but the confidence that exists within the White House in the present and future of French is such that the Real Madrid prepares a renewal offer for the footballer who stays for several years wearing the colors of the whole of the capital of Spain.
More information about Real Madrid:
The merengue team will significantly improve the salary of the player who participated in Qatar 2022 and will offer him many more years of contract with the Spanish team. In addition, the intention is to place within the agreement an exit clause that is impossible to pay and that allows footballers to join the list that will have a price of one billion euros, which is something that naturally no one in the world can afford and which is more symbolic than realistic. It is expected that the player will not have much opposition to sign his renewal with the capital.
