The choices of Charles Ancelottivoted at a very green median with Camavinga, the star Bellingham and Tchouameni, have caused discussions, but the start of the championship to the sound of victories has silenced all the controversies.

Now, since the retirement of the Croatian national team, of which he is still captain and full title, Modric has spoken for the first time in public about his new “status” at Real.

A situation that the Ballon d’Or 2018 obviously hopes not to be definitive, but that it is accepted by a good professional and a man-locker room: “I am calm, I know that I have to work as I always have and that sooner or later I will have my opportunities – the words of Modric reported by Sportske Jutarki – The competition in midfield is very qualified, we have young players of the highest level, but I am still firmly convinced that I can play and that Real Madrid need me”. See also Abatantuono, Milan and the Scudetto race: "The penultimate day makes me tremble ..."

“Of course, no one is happy when they are not playing – added Modric – I didn’t stay to watch, but my only condition for renewing was that I was still seen as a competitive player and not just a symbol. In my career I don’t think I’ve ever been on the bench for three games in a row, the feeling was strange, but the coach has his reasons and what happened certainly doesn’t upset me. Then, if it turns out that I’m no longer important, we’ll see what to do…”.

Modric then talked about the quick negotiation for the renewal of the contract: “Last spring Madrid expressed a desire to let me stay and I wanted the same thing. Relations are excellent, agreement was reached quickly, I’ve been here for 12 years and we’ve never had any problems. Offers from Arabia? Yes, there were, but I would only consider them if Real Madrid didn’t want to keep me. I want to enjoy every moment here“. See also Milan-Dinamo Zagreb, where to watch the Champions League match on TV and streaming

Finally a joke about the old guard, from whom how Benzema greeted to whom, how Tony Krooshold on…: “Toni and I don’t give up, but we are also aware that the end of our story is approaching… It’s only natural that it is. He is four years younger than me, but he has a different view on the length of his career than mine. We hope we can have more good times together. Benzema? We’re sorry he left, we shared a lot for 11 years, but it was the same with Ramos, Marcelo, Ronaldo… We earned a lot and enjoyed a lot, these are relationships that will last forever“.

