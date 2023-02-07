Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, striker Karim Benzema and defense trio Eder Militao, Ferland Mendy and Lucas Vazquez are absent from the team’s trip to Morocco, but Courtois, Benzema and Militao may be able to play if Real Madrid qualifies for the final, next Saturday.

Vasquez and Mendy will be absent for several matches as they need a longer period to recover, while Benzema and Militao, who were out due to two leg injuries in Real Madrid’s victory over Valencia, Thursday, will not be absent for a long time.

Medical examinations confirmed that Courtois, who was injured in the thigh while warming up for the match against Mallorca, which ended in a sudden 1-0 loss, suffered a minor injury.

Courtois, Benzema and Militao will remain in Madrid for treatment, but they are expected to join the team in Rabat later this week if they complete the treatment program according to plan.

Despite the injuries and the busy schedule in the coming weeks, as Real Madrid will play against Liverpool in the Champions League and Barcelona in the King’s Cup in addition to the league matches, Ancelotti said that his team will compete for all the championships.

However, the Italian urged the responsible authorities to look into the schedule of matches in the future in the interest of the players.

The Italian coach had said: “We will not give up any championship. We are in very advanced stages. In the semi-finals of the King of Spain Cup, the round of sixteen of the Champions League, and before the final of the Club World Cup.”

And he continued, “We do not even want to forfeit any match… (but) this schedule is difficult and does not stop. The Spanish League wants its share, and the International Federation (FIFA) wants its share, and the European Union (UEFA) also, and with them the Spanish Federation … will not They let us have a rest day.”

He added, “I get bored when I get days off, but the players are exhausted. We always want to fight for every title, but this schedule exceeds all limits. Everyone must work to avoid this situation.”

The winner of the Real Madrid and Al-Ahly match in the final will play against the winner in the other semi-final match between Brazilian Flamengo and Saudi Al Hilal, which will be held on Tuesday.