Real Madrid won 1-3 at Osasuna (9th) this Wednesday on matchday 33 of the League, which is increasingly tied up, while Atlético de Madrid (2nd) failed to get past the 0-0 draw at home with Granada (18th).

David Alaba opened the scoring for the white team (12), but Croatian Ante Budimir equalized (14) before Marco Asensio made it 2-1 (45) and Lucas Vázquez closed the account in added time (90+6). It was a sufficient advantage, which could have been greater: the Osasuna goalkeeper, Sergio Herrera, saved two penalties from Karim Benzema, in the 52nd and 59th minutes.

Real Madrid also has the Champions League in mind

Real Madrid scored an important victory for the title a week before facing Manchester City in the first leg of the Champions League semi-finals.

The white team began suffering against Osasuna who did not hesitate to press high to try to recover the ball quickly, but managed to get ahead quickly in a set piece action.

After a free-kick, Alaba finished off a pass from Karim Benzema (12) on goal to open the scoring, but two minutes later Budimir finished off a cross from Argentine Ezequiel Ávila on goal to make it 1-1 (14) .

The meringues gradually took control of the game and ended up going ahead to the locker room. After a long shot from Alaba taken by Sergio Herrera (39), Asensio took advantage of a rebound by the Osasunista goalkeeper to make it 1-2 at an empty goal (45) and in added time Lucas Vázquez scored with a shot close to the post (90+6 ).

Atlético de Madrid, for now, is second

Before, Atlético added a point against Granada to sleep in second position in the standings while waiting for what Barcelona (3rd) do against Real Sociedad (6th), and Sevilla (4th) against Levante on Thursday (19th).

Atlético was in control of the match against Granada, in which Aitor Karanka made his debut on the bench, but he lacked punch in the final meters.

In another of the day’s matches, Getafe won 2-0 at Celta with a brace from Borja Mayoral to earn three important points in their quest to move away from the danger zone.

