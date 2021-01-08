Schedule: What time to see Real Madrid – Milan?

Real Madrid and AX Armani Exchange Milan will meet this Friday, January 8 in this meeting of the eighteenth day of the Euroleague 2020/21. The match will start at 21:00 hours and will be played in the WiZink Center in Madrid (Spain).

Television: How to watch Real Madrid – Milan on TV and online?

DAZN will broadcast Real Madrid vs Olimpia Milan live with the narration of two of his regular communicators. It can be followed live the meeting, which begins at 21:00 hours, through the application of DAZN.

Real Madrid – Milan, live online on AS.com

In AS you can also follow Real Madrid vs Olimpia Milan. With us you will have the best minute by minute, the images most shocking of the meeting and statements of the protagonists, as well as the chronicle nothing more to conclude.