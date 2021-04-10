Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos hit Barcelona’s goal in the first half and doubled the capital’s lead. The score is now 2: 0, writes REN TV…

On the 28th minute, after Toni Kroos hit from a free kick, the ball after a double ricochet from Serginho Dest and Jorge Alba ended up in goal.

Earlier, in the 14th minute, Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema scored the first goal with his heel.

The match “Real” – “Barcelona” is broadcast on the air of the REN TV channel and on the website ren.tv… The broadcast began at 21:50 Moscow time. Vladimir Stognienko and Alexander Kuzmak will comment on the game.

As part of Barcelona, ​​the following entered the field: ter Stegen, Dest, Araujo, Lengle, Alba, Mingesa, Busquets, de Jong, Pedri, Dembele, Messi.

Real Madrid presented the following roster: Courtois, Militao, Nacho, Mendi, Casemiro, Valverde, Modric, Kroos, Vinicius, Benzema.