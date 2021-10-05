Zapping Goal! Football club Navas – Neuer: the duel in figures

Since yesterday, Kylian Mbappé has been making headlines with interviews given to RMC Sport and L’Equipe where he delivered his version on the hot issues concerning him. His aborted transfer to Real Madrid, his extension to Paris Saint-Germain, the arrival of Lionel Messi, his relationship with Neymar … the French striker did not dodge any subject.

But according to information from the Madrid site Defensa Central, the exit of Kylian Mbappé would have provoked the “sidereal anger” of the leaders of the PSG, who were not at all aware of these interviews. “Surprise” and “indignation” are announced as the feelings felt by the Parisian general staff since yesterday.

“Leaving was the logical next step” The front page of L’Équipe newspaper this Tuesday, October 5 https://t.co/hibGxFDXPv pic.twitter.com/tMD7oU9UZq – THE TEAM (@the team) October 4, 2021