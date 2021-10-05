Zapping Goal! Football club Rea Madrid: top 10 top scorers in history

Kylian Mbappé urgently needed to empty his bag. Restrained by the leaders of PSG on his desire to join Real Madrid in the summer transfer window, the 22-year-old scorer sent clear messages on Tuesday about his future. The question of a contract extension, which expires in June 2022, therefore seems to be cooling off at PSG. Especially since Real Madrid does not rule out the possibility of recruiting him from the winter transfer window after having collected a small jackpot behind the scenes.

“In January, we will have news from Mbappé,” he told El Debate. We hope that on January 1, everything can be settled, ”Florentino Pérez slipped to El Debate. With Mbappé’s departure looming, As ensures that PSG have indeed relaunched the track leading to Erling Haaland to ensure his rear.

“The statements of the Parisian star comforted Real Madrid,” said Carlos Forjanes. PSG see him moving further and further away and that’s why he started moving for Haaland. Faced with the risk of seeing Mbappé leave in January 2022, the first discussions have been initiated with the Norwegian striker since the end of August. This complex file requires a real strategy but PSG assume a possible conflict with Real Madrid on this point. Getting closer to Halaland is a real signal sent by the Qataris about Mbappé leaving sooner or later. “

Florentino Pérez in #ElDebate | “Habrá noticias sobre la llegada de Mbappé al Real Madrid en enero”https://t.co/xk98cWeoC0 – El Debate (@eldebate_com) October 5, 2021