Even if Carlo Ancelotti remains very demanding of him, Eduardo Camavinga is gradually establishing himself within Real Madrid. Proof that the talent of the former Rennais is infinite because he is only 18 years old. Sunday against the Spaniard (1-2), he was still titular, in front of the defense, in the place usually occupied by Casemiro. This express promotion of the French international necessarily has an impact on the other players in the workforce, especially those who regularly entered the rotation.

According to El Chiringuito, one of them, Marco Asensio, could ask to leave the Merengue this winter. The right winger has too little playing time for his liking. Sunday, he saw Ancelotti prefer Valverde, who is however a defensive midfielder, at his post. He also knows that in the long term, Kylian Mbappé will arrive and squat one of the places in attack. Faced with this French push, the native of the Balearic Islands understood that it was better to look elsewhere …

👀 “If the situation SIGUE ASÍ, ASENSIO PEDIRÁ SALIR del Real MADRID is INVIERNO” The EXCLUSINDA in #ChiringuitoInda pic.twitter.com/1hYn0F03oe – El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) October 5, 2021