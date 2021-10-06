Zapping Goal! Football club Real Madrid: the figures for the 2020-2021 season of Karim Benzema

Mbappé. Florentino Pérez has only that name in his mouth. As he repeated yesterday, the president of Real Madrid hopes to conclude the arrival of the prodigy in January, when he can officially start discussions with him. A four-year court will then end with a recruitment that promises to be galactic. But for Fabio Capello, the urgency of the situation does not lie in attack. For someone who has led the Merengue twice a season (1996-97 and 2006-07), with a league title each time, it is in defense that he should be strengthened …

“It will take time to rebuild the team,” he told Corriere dello Sport. “What Real Madrid need is a pair of center-backs. I saw them against Mallorca, madre mia… “However, that day, the Merengues had won 6-1. But indeed, the departure of the duo Sergio Ramos-Raphaël Varane has trouble being digested in the Spanish capital …

