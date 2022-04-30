The early hour of the match between Real Madrid and Espanyol and the spring-like nature of the afternoon in the Spanish capital after the storm prior to the match brought the celebration of the Whites’ 35th League title from the Santiago Bernabéu to the Plaza de Cibeles. Madridismo hadn’t paid tribute to its goddess for almost four years, since the celebrations of the club’s thirteenth Champions League in May 2018. Since then, the Chamartín team won the League in 2020, but it was in the midst of the covid- 19, with that express end in summer due to a health situation that did not allow large crowds.

That is why the Madrid fans gathered en masse not only at Cibeles, but throughout the entire tour that the traditional open-top bus carried out with the players and the coaching staff of the first team. From the heights, the new heroes of Real Madrid took a bath, until their arrival at the nerve center of the capital a little before 9:00 p.m., with the lights of the beautiful sunset.

Madrid has a momentous date next Wednesday, in which they must come back from 4-3 in the first leg of the Champions League semifinals against Manchester City, their last obstacle towards the final in Paris. And it is that the ‘orejona’ is especially obsessed with a club accustomed to success, but in which there was a desire for a good tribute.

Marcelo, captain and player with the most titles in the history of Real Madrid, almost nothing, led the festivities in Cibeles. The Brazilian started with the traditional chants among the white fans and they followed him, fervent. «How can I not love you», «Alé, Real Madrid, alé, alé»… Some even remembered Barça, that eternal adversary in low hours. Even Modric was encouraged with the microphone to the delight of a crowd that idolizes the Croatian like few others. It is not for less, the excellent performance of it seems to have no end.

The night came and there continued the triumphant madridismo, which has found in Carlo Ancelotti an ideal coach when his return generated some doubts. The Italian was a happy man, he already had that League that he lacked in his first stage between 2013 and 2015 and with it he became the first coach in history with all the major European leagues under his belt -Liga, English Premier League, Italian Serie A, German Bundesliga and French Ligue 1. He had to be the transalpine, another of the entertainers of the party and he assumed his role with the microphone in his hand and at the top of his voice, like that celebration of the tenth in which he sang the anthem composed for the occasion.

“Yes, you can,” the fans and players sang, with City between eyebrows. This is the Chamartín club, insatiable, always thinking of new conquests even if they still celebrate the last one. “Hala Madrid, and nothing else” as the culmination of the desired reunion between Real Madrid and its goddess… For the classics, also the girls, while the players already started their way back after Marcelo placed the scarf and the flag on them to Cibeles, as Sanchís, Hierro, Raúl, Casillas or Sergio Ramos did in their day.