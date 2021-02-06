The setbacks suffered in a black January have left the League title in Aramaic for Real Madrid, but Zinedine Zidane refuses to bury the hatchet while his team has a breath of life left. «We have two competitions, there are 54 points at stake in the League. We have six games before playing the Champions League. We are going to fight the two competitions until the end, “proclaimed the Marseillais on his return to the press room of the Valdebebas Sports City after overcoming the coronavirus. The technician, who hit the journalists for the criticism received and reiterated that he does not plan to abandon the ship, broke a spear for his staff and assured that they will fight while they have mathematical options. “We are not going to lower our arms,” ​​he affirmed in the harshest appearance in his memory.

Third with the same points as Barça and ten from Atlético, although with one more game than the leader, like the Catalans, Real Madrid is obliged to react so as not to lose more ground in the regularity championshipAs if that were not enough, he has Sevilla giving him their breath. In red is also marked the appointment of the 24th with Atalanta, corresponding to the first leg of the Champions League round of 16. But to arrive in the best possible disposition to Bergamo lands, he needs to raise his battered spirit as soon as possible.

The confrontation with the bottom could be a good starting point, but it also appears as a cheating duel. Because the Chamartín team has offered its worst face against opponents in the lower zone of the table and also Huesca has been revitalized since Pacheta’s arrival on the bench. He fell against Getafe at the Burgos premiere, but achieved a creditable draw against Villarreal and signed his second win of the season against Valladolid on the last day. Now he seeks to give the bell at the expense of a squad in crisis, entangled in the mess of renovations and weighed down by casualties but who trusts that the return of his coach will operate like a saint.

In his absence, Real Madrid met Alavés in Mendizorroza but fell against Levante in Alfredo Di Stéfano, after rowing with ten during most of the game. The clash with the granotas again portrayed a faded block in attack and weak in defense, with little wardrobe background and a lacerating mental fragility. Despite this, he is, along with Atlético, the best visitor of the championship and we must never give up for dead.

So at least Zidane believes it, more suspicious than ever. He sits in the center of the target, but maintains his ascendancy on the hard core of the locker room, which has always closed ranks with the coach who guided him in his royal triennium in Europe. “I’m sure that next year we have to do something,” said the Frenchman, who also stuck his face out for his pupils. «Let us fight, those who won the League last year. Not ten years ago, last year, ”he snapped firmly.

Box defense



The truth is that many of them will not be able to be in El Alcoraz. With Militao absent due to suspension after seeing the red against Levante, Zidane was confident of recovering Sergio Ramos. But the captain, who did train with the group on Wednesday and Thursday, missed the last session and will be Low for the fourth consecutive game due to knee discomfort. The coach will have to use Nacho, already recovered from the covid-19 but lacking pace, or the youth squad Víctor Chust to accompany Varane in the axis of the rear. Odriozola will continue on the right side, since Carvajal and Lucas Vázquez are not available due to injury. Valverde, Rodrygo, Hazard and Isco, with a puncture in the back, complete the part of casualties, which will give Vinicius an opportunity to recover part of the lost ground in the offensive trident.

“We will go out to beat Real Madrid despite being the best team in the world and being very powerful,” promised Pacheta, although he warned that the white team I could step on El Alcoraz “in a steamroller or pissed off plan” for the defeat suffered on the last day. The Huesca coach assured that his style will not change despite the entity of the rival and emphasized that the victory over Valladolid has raised the morale of the Alto Aragonese troop. Recovers Ontiveros, who was not in Pucela due to suspension, but still cannot count on Mosquera, injured.