Kylian Mbappé is now wearing white and the dream of Real Madrid fans who had been wooing the French star for years has come true. Today was his presentation in front of the fans and he left several moments that are already making headlines around the world.

It is impossible not to relate the arrival of the Frenchman with the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo in his time thanks to the stir he has caused and the expectation that there is for Mbappé’s performance at Real Madrid. This is well known at the White House and there was a specific moment in which the new ‘9’ emulated the Portuguese idol.

“Go Madrid”

Fans filled the Santiago Bernabeu to witness one of the most eagerly awaited presentations in recent football history. Mbappé would finally emerge from the dressing room dressed in white and this time, with the number ‘9’, a new player would become an idol from day one.

Mbappéwith visible emotion, spoke of the dreams he had since he was little and mentioned the real Madrid as a great illusion. “Today my dream has come true, I am very happy today,” he also thanked the club’s leaders for allowing him to wear white in the Spanish capital.

“I’m here and I’m a Real Madrid player,” said the Frenchman in fluent Spanish and remembered his mother who was with him in the crowd. The player, with a broken voice, thanked the fans for their enthusiasm and showed his love for the badge: “Thank you to all the Real Madrid fans because for many years they have given me a lot of love and that goes straight to my heart.”

The long-awaited moment culminated with the phrase that reminds Real Madrid fans of the time when Cristiano Ronaldo arrived from Manchester United to change the history of the club. The Frenchman, before going into the dressing room for the press conference, referred to the fans: “I want to do something with you” and at the count of three he gave the battle cry with the fans to close a historic morning for the fans.