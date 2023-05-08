Real Madrid-Manchester City where to see it on TV and live streaming

Real Madrid and Manchester City face off in the first leg of the Champions League semi-finals. Up for grabs the final in Istanbul against the winner of the derby Milan-Inter (where to watch it on TV and streaming? Read here). It is the third time that the two teams have faced each other in the most important club competition in Europe from 2020 to today, on the first occasion the English passed, on the second the Spanish. Charles Ancelotti meanwhile, celebrate the victory in the Copa del Rey (after the Club World Cup, the European Super Cup and the Spanish Super Cup) while there are new rumors about the future bench of the blancos. Pep Guardiola’s team is close to winning the Premier League (+1 over Arsenal but with one game left), in the final of the Fa Cup (the English Cup) against their cousins ​​Manchester United (June 3 at 4 pm) and dreams of the treble with the Champions League. Real Madrid-Manchester City where to watch it on TV and streaming: quick guide to follow the Champions League semi-final.



Real Madrid-Manchester City where to see it on TV: Canale 5 and Sky

Real Madrid and Manchester City will be broadcast live TV clear up Channel 5 Tuesday 9 May at 21 with the telecranaca of Massimo Callegari and Roberto Cravero. The Champions League semi-final will also go live on pay TV Sky Sports.

Real Madrid-Manchester City where to watch it in streaming

Real Madrid and Manchester City will be broadcast live stream on the site of Sportmediaseton Mediaset Infinity, SkyGo And Now always Tuesday 9 May starting at 21.

Real Madrid-Manchester lineups

real Madrid without Mendy and the suspended Militao. Valverde in midfield with Modric and Kroos, attack trident with Rodrygo (brace against Osasuna in the Copa del Rey final), Vinicius (the man who scored the winning goal in the 2022 Champions League final against Liverpool). The Manchester City he has no Ake in defense, in attack Mahrez and Grealish are favorites over Silva and Foden to support Haaland.

real Madrid (4-3-3) Courtois, Carvajal, Alaba, Rudiger, Camavinga; Kross, Modric, Valverde; Vinicius, Benzema, Rodrygo



Manchester City (4-3-3) Ederson, Walker, Dias, Akanji, Stones; De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan; Mahrez, Haaland, Grealish

