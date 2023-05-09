Real Madrid Manchester City streaming and live TV: where to see the Champions League semi-final

REAL MADRID MANCHESTER CITY STREAMING TV – This evening, Tuesday 9 May 2023, at 21 Real Madrid and Manchester City take the field at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid for the first leg of the semi-finals of the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League. Where to see the match Real Madrid Manchester City live TV and live streaming? Sky Sports? Dazn? Mediaset? Below are all the answers on how and where to see the game in detail:

Real Madrid Manchester City: where to see it on TV

The Champions League match between Real Madrid and Manchester City will be visible live on satellite TV on Sky Sport channels and unencrypted, free of charge, on Canale 5. Extensive pre- and post-match forecasts with interviews with the protagonists and comments in the studio with the various guests and experts. Real Madrid Manchester City kick-off is scheduled for 9pm today, Tuesday 9 May 2023.

Where to see the match in live streaming

Live streaming of the match Champions League Real Madrid Manchester City will be visible through the paid platform – reserved for Sky subscribers – SkyGo, on NOW and on Infinity +. In this article we then explained which are the best sites to watch football matches in streaming in excellent quality and in a totally legal way. Also because, we remind you, piracy is a crime.

Probable lineups

We’ve looked at where to see Real Madrid Manchester City on TV and live streams, but who’s playing? What are the likely lineups? Let’s see together what the choices of the two coaches could be for tonight’s match:

REAL MADRID (4-3-3): Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Nacho; Tchouameni, Camavinga, Kroos; Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius Jr. Coach: Ancelotti.

MANCHESTER CITY (3-2-4-1): Ederson; Walker, Dias, Akanji; Stones, Rodri; Mahrez, Silva, Gundogan, Grealish; Haaland. Coach: Guardiola.