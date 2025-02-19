After the comeback in the game played a week ago in the Etihad Stadium (2-3), el real Madrid seeks to finish on Wednesday the tie in the Santiago Bernabéu to access the round of 16 of the Champions League. Those of Carlo Ancelotti They leave with an advantage goal after the victory achieved in the first leg, in which the white team celebrated the first victory of its history in the Manchester City field. The return duel has raised a great expectation and today it is expected that the fans merengue fill the stadium.

On Tuesday last week, the double of Haalandwho had never marked before him real Madridput in front of the Manchester City, but Brahim and Bellingham They turned the scoreboard in the 86th and 92nd minutes when the score still pointed to 2-1.

The white team managed to overcome a fire test in the City field, a match to which the Ancelotti team was presented with a worrying shortage of troops in its defense. A duel in which the Italian coach had the absences due to injury Lucas Vázquez, Rüdiger, Alaba, Carvajal and Militao. Similarly, Guardiola had important absences in its template, such as Spanish Rodrithat continues its recovery and this Wednesday will not be at Santiago Bernabéu.

With that triumph the real Madrid reaped his first victory in the Etihad Stadium In an official party. The ‘citizen’ set must win with two goals in the Bernabéu to be able to move towards the round of 16.









This duel will be arbitrated by Romanian Istvan Kovacs, being in the Var Dennis Higler, in the Netherlands. Kovacs has arbitrated Real Madrid three times in Champions, with a balance of two white victories and a defeat.

The whites arrive at this appointment after their draw at the Sadar against Osasuna, in which Ancelotti players had to make an extra effort after playing with ten since the last minutes of the first part by expulsion of Bellingham. Those of Guardiola, meanwhile, face the duel at the Bernabéu with reinforced morals after his overwhelming victory in the Premier against Newcastle (4-0).

Real Madrid schedule – Manchester City

The attractive duel between Real Madrid – Manchester Citymatch that is played this Wednesday at the Santiago Bernabéu and corresponding to the return of the round of 16 Champions Leagueis scheduled for 21.00 hours.

Where to see Real Madrid – Manchester City

The clash between the Real Madrid – Manchester City It can be seen live on television through the broadcast of the channel Movistar Champions League. Fans will also be able to follow the minute by minute of the round of 16 Champions League Through the website ABC.ESwhere readers can find at the end of the encounter the best chronicle.