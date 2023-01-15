When it seemed that Jude Bellingham would be a Real Madrid player, everything seems to have stagnated due to the interest of other teams that could offer better conditions. Manchester City, Liverpool and PSG are in contention for the transfer of the English jewel, and this means that the price to get their services exceeds 100 million euros, and could even reach 150 million.
Real Madrid are willing to pay a reasonable amount for the Borussia Dortmund player, but do not want to get into a bidding war that could lead to the signing being too high. For this reason, the white team has tried to convince Bellingham to bet on them so that there are no more teams trying to hire him. However, Borussia Dortmund, through its CEO Watzke, has assured that the player has not expressed any desire to leave until now.
Real Madrid will therefore leave this negotiation paralyzed due to its complexity at the moment, and in the summer they could reactivate it again. While Manchester City and Liverpool try to convince the player with the trick to return to his country and with very interesting sporting projects for the young footballer. On the other hand, PSG’s objective is to present the highest offer and the most attractive salary for Bellingham, in order to convince him.
Therefore, the soap opera Jude Bellingham is far from being solved, but it seems that given the complete explosion of a footballer this season, it is very likely that he will leave Borussia Dortmund at the end of this season. No team will want to wait until next year to sign him even though he may be cheaper, as another club could get ahead, while for the Germans it is a great opportunity to get the most benefit possible by transferring him.
