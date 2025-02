The most important game for Real Madrid arrives this season. The white team faces The return of the playoffs of the Champions League against Manchester City at Santiago Bernabéu. He does it with a slight advantage after winning 2-3 in the Etihad, but nothing is still determined. Only one of the two colossi of European football can go to the eighths.

Placeholder Fam Module Real Madrid – Manchester City, live today: marker and last minute of the Champions League return