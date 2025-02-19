Follow Real Madrid live – Manchester City, with the result, the goals, who is the winner and last hour of the Champions match today.

20:22 Pep Guardiola: “Let’s see if we can, at least, scare them”

20:22 Bernardo Silva: “We still believe it is possible”

20:21 Pep Guardiola: «You have to play with courage. I learned it when I was young and we didn’t have good results »

20:19 Arrival of Real Madrid to the locker room. Concentration faces …

20:19 Everything ready in the local costumes …

20:18 And so they have received the Real Madrid bus. What a ambient … Flares, songs … what reception. Inform: Daniel Cebreiro

20:12 This is how Manchester City has arrived at Santiago Bernabéu … The Real Madrid fans have infused an infinite number of whistles upon the arrival of the Pep Guardiola team to the White Stadium. Inform: Daniel Cebreiro

20:10 Bellingham is the crack who really fears Manchester City … Bellingham can play tonight against City after his expulsion against Osasuna. Jude Bellingham has scored more goals in the UEFA Champions League against Manchester City than in front of any other rival (3). It is also the greatest number of goals that an English player has scored against an English rival in the competition (Frank Lampard also scored three against Liverpool).

20:07 Guardiola: “This time I have cheated you” The deception is made. According to the OPTA supercomputer, Manchester City has one in four options to overcome the tie against Real Madrid. A high percentage despite the defeat of the first leg. The Catalan technician made it clear that he had a 1% chance to pass the elimination. However, in the subsequent press conference he affirmed that journalists fell into their lie: “I lied to you with 1%, as the days go by one is encouraged.”

20:05 Eye with the yellow in the white team … Five Madrid players (Bellingham, Camavinga, Endrick, Modric and Tchouameni) arrive with two yellow ones: if they see one more, the first leg of the eighths would be lost.

20:04 Thus, the surrounding of Santiago Bernabéu were burning before the arrival of the Real Madrid bus Inform: Daniel Cebreiro

19:59 We also have eleven of Pep Guardiola! The Catalan coach is committed to the formula used before the Newcastle, with Haaland starting from the bench. Marmush will be the ‘9’ and Nico González will take the team’s baton. Foden delays its position. Ruben Dias leaves instead of a rich Lewis who started before the ‘Fougioned’.

19:57 There are already Real Madrid alignments! Carlo Ancelotti bets on Tchousméni as a pivot and leaves Valverde on the right side, placing Bellingham in a more interior position. Mendy leaves on the left side instead of Fran García. Asencio is consolidated with a newly recovered Rüdiger in the center of the defense.