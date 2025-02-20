Pep Guardiola hesitated in the previous one about 1% possibilities of his Manchester City to trace the tie at Santiago Bernabéu, a cheater calculation that in the end ended up being truebecause the English painting had no options: since the start of a perfect match, Real Madrid overwhelmed his rival and confirmed his presence in the round of 16 of the new Champions League.

Anncelotti announced a frantic start, although perhaps Not even the Italian imagined the rapid initial trigger.

Only four minutes passed before Asencio, without short pass options in the defensive zone, Kroos’ own assistance will be invented so that Mbappé, imposing between the centrals, would receive in the front and solve with a minced on Ederson.

It seemed that I couldn’t start worse for Citizenalthough the imminent injury of Stones showed that could still sink a little more In his misfortune.

To the battle of two armies reduced by the injuries, Madrid came better and proof of this was the total punishment to which he submitted to his opponent.

The attack trident was out of the door. Vinícius camping at ease, Rodrygo gave free rein to his magic and the danger occasions put them Bellingham, Valverde and Mbappé.

Undoubtedly, the Gaul was on Wednesday the brightest of all, even more after Double goal. It was a work of art: the reception in the area, the subtle break to Gvardiol and the rabid definition acclaimed by the stands As many times he dreamed before dressing white.





The City’s tombstone came carved to rest. There was no possible reaction from the English squad, disarboled by the four sides, in front of a merengue performance barely fogged by the only yellow to Jude Bellinghamthat the first leg of the round of 16 will be lost.

Two guns of Rodrygo warned of the possible marinade after the resumption, the confirmation was put by the man of the night. Mbappé stood on the front on the right, launched a bicycle to outline and With the left barely touched by Ederson. Total madness in the Bernabéu with the Mbappé European First Hat-Tork With white elastic.

A PEP team rarely offered such a docile version, only capable of marking in a rejected by Nico González After a foul in the last of the game. However, there were plenty of minutes of a clash that could end up in a major win of not being the lack of success of vinícius.

Now, whites await a European derby before Atlético de Madrid or the Face to face before Bayer Leverkusen of Xabi Alonso in the draw this Friday (12.00h).