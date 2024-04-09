PreviousDirect

Real Madrid turned the score around in two minutes, with an own goal from Dias and another from Rodrygo. First Camavinga shot from the edge of the area in the 12th minute and his ball deflected into the center citizens. Rodrygo then took advantage of a counterattack to beat Ortega again in the 14th minute. Before that, Bernardo Silva put the visiting team ahead in the 2nd minute with a low shot from a long-range free kick. The Portuguese's shot went past Vinicius, the only player Lunin placed on the barrier. Madrid is playing against Manchester City in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals. Carlo Ancelotti's team is looking for revenge after the English team eliminated them in the semifinals of the last edition of the Champions League. For this, it is key that the whites get a positive result this Tuesday at the Santiago Bernabéu, which allows them to travel to Manchester with a certain advantage on the scoreboard.

2 Andriy Lunin, Dani Carvajal, Rüdiger, Ferland Mendy, Aurelien Tchouameni, Kroos, Rodrygo, Camavinga, Federico Valverde, Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior 1 Stefan Ortega, Gvardiol, John Stones, Rúben Dias, Manuel Akanji, Kovacic, Grealish, Bernardo Silva, Foden, Rodrigo and Erling Braut Haaland Goals 0-1 min. 2: Bernardo Silva. 1-1 min. 12: Camavinga. 2-1 min. 14: Rodrygo. Referee François Letexier Yellow cards Aurelien Tchouameni (min. 1)

Go to start Rodrygo had the third Madrid barely needs anything to dangerously reach City's goal. With spaces ahead they are unstoppable and Madrid was on the verge of scoring the third goal. Rodrygo's shot went just wide. Minute 30. Madrid, 2-City, 1 The pace of a game that was frenetic at the beginning has calmed down somewhat. The two teams have taken a break. But Madrid is the one that always arrives with a much greater sense of danger. The problem of City without sides City's defense is made up only of center backs due to injuries. This causes their defenses to be very slow and suffer against players as fast as Vinicius and Rodrygo. Madrid has it very clear to endanger him. The data of a crazy match Minute 16. Madrid, 2-City, 1 Round trip match, what suits Madrid best. Many goals in a short time and City's defensive system was very poor, as they were unable to control the match after taking the lead.

