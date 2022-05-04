Guardiola trick: Stones summoned

“John Stones will not travel. He is injured,” said Pep Guardiola at the press conference prior to taking the plane to Madrid to face the second leg of these Champions League semifinals. In it, despite the coach’s words, the English center-back will go up.

Those same muscle ailments already forced him to be substituted in the 36th minute for Fernandinho in the first leg at the Etihad. A trick by Guardiola or does he simply come, like Alaba, to form a group? Kyle Walker and Nathan Aké, recently suffering from physical problems, also enter.