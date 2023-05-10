Real Madrid-Manchester City, De Bruyne’s goal irregular? White protests

The Champions League semi-final first leg between Real Madrid and Manchester City finished 1-1 (return scheduled on May 17 at the Etihad): feat by Vinicius and super goal by De Bruyne in the match at the Bernabeu. The Belgian midfielder’s goal is a first-time missile that gives Courtois no chance, but was strongly contested by the Blancos. The European champion team protested the recovery of Bernardo Silva, with the ball having left the lateral foul line. The Var did not intervene and Ancelotti was booked for protests. “There was a clear corner kick in the play before their equaliser, and maybe the ball in the play had also gone out,” the Real Madrid coach said after the match.

Real Madrid-Manchester City, De Bruyne’s goal irregular? Var does not intervene, the former referee Cesari: “That’s why”

The images released after the match confirm the protests of the Blancos: the ball recovered by Bernando Silva had crossed the sideline. Why then did the Var not intervene? This was explained by the former referee Graziano Cesari, a Mediaset slow motion player. “When Bernardo Silva goes looking for the ball and the City action unfolds, it’s there Camavinga who enters, so it’s a second action and the Var cannot intervene. You see Bernardo Silva’s right foot which is outside the perimeter line. Orsato, who was the fourth man, did not intervene because he was snookered by Guardiola and the action was not stopped ”.

