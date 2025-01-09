Real Madrid lineup | Courtois Lucas Vázquez, Tchouameni, Rüdiger, Mendy; Valverde, Camavinga; Rodrygo, Bellingham, Vinicius; Mbappé.
Mallorca lineup | Greif; Maffeo, Valjent, Raíllo, Mojica; Dani Rodríguez, Mascarell, Morlanes, Sergi Darder; Larin and Muriqi.
The match will start at 8 p.m. and can be seen on Movistar
Show comments
{“allowComment”:”allowed”,”articleId”:”article-10268039″,”url”:”https://admin.lavanguardia.com/view/deportes/futbol/20250109/10268039 /real-madrid-mallorca-semifinal-supercopa-espana-2025-futbol-df-alignaciones-previa-hoy-en-directo.html”,”livefyre-url”:”article-10268039″}
Loading next content…
#Real #Madrid #Mallorca #semifinal #Spanish #Super #Cup #confirmed #lineups
Leave a Reply