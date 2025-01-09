19:23 Neither Mbappé nor Haaland, the most valuable is Jude Bellingham… The CIES has published the list of the hundred players with the highest market value and the Englishman is 30 million ahead of his immediate pursuer, Erling Haaland. Vinicius and Lamine Yamal surpass Mbappé who is in fifth position.

19:22 Vinicius is saved from a major sanction… The Brazilian learned of his two-game suspension with the team already concentrated in their hotel. He will be able to play the Super Cup in Arabia, where he is dominant and eager.

19:21 These are the substitutes for both teams: Real Madrid: Lunin, Fran González, Lorenzo, Asencio, Aguado, Alaba, Fran García, Arda Güler, Brahim and Endrick. Mallorca: Leo Román, Morey, Van der Heyden, Copete, Lato, Valery, Samú Costa, Robert Navarro, Chiquinho, Asano and Abdón Prats.

19:20 We also have eleven from Mallorca! Arrasate will put his gala eleven on the field. After the failed Cup match, Larin and Muriqi return to the starting eleven as an attacking duo, the magic of Dani Rodríguez and Sergi Darder, the strong defense of the Valjent, Raíllo, Maffeo…

19:17 Welcome to Real Madrid – Mallorca The semi-finals of the Spanish Super Cup begin for Carlo Ancelotti’s team. The whites face a Mallorca team that has just been eliminated from the Copa del Rey, but has had a great first round in LaLiga.

