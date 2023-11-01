Real Madrid has “no intention” of allowing Aurelien Tchouaméni to leave the club and considers him a key long-term player.
The 23-year-old has been linked with a move to Arsenal in recent weeks, with Mikel Arteta looking to boost his midfield options in 2024, and Liverpool remain interested in him after failing to secure the signing of their own Tchouameni last year.
90min He already revealed in the summer that Liverpool had asked Madrid again about Tchouaméni’s availability before their remodeling of the midfield, but they told him that the Frenchman was not available in any case.
Arsenal have also contacted Real Madrid, but those responsible for the Spanish capital club have conveyed the same message.
Sources have confirmed to 90min that Madrid’s firm stance regarding Tchouaméni is due to the fact that they consider him a key piece of their midfield for the future, and that both the club and the player are very happy with his progression.
There had been speculation that Jude Bellingham’s arrival could impact Carlo Ancelotti’s use of Tchouaméni and his teammate Eduardo Camavinga, but the Italian was quick to insist that would not be the case.
And Ancelotti’s guarantee has been fulfilled so far, with a tactical change that allows Bellingham, Tchouaméni and Camavinga to take a prominent place in Madrid’s starting eleven.
Bellingham has made a sensational start to life at the club, scoring 13 goals in 13 games in all competitions, while Tchouaméni has established himself as a starter in midfield. Camavinga has alternated between midfield and left back, a position he has learned and thrived in over the last 12 months, after initially deputizing for the injured Ferland Mendy.
Well-placed sources have told 90min that Madrid sees the three as key pieces of the squad for many years, along with Vinicius Júnior, who has signed a new three-year contract to remain at the Santiago Bernabéu until at least 2027.
Camavinga’s new contract would also be about to be closed and 90min understands that talks on a new agreement for Tchouaméni are planned for next year.
