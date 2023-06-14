Real Madrid announced this morning the signing of Jude Bellingham, a 19-year-old midfielder from Borussia Dortmund and voted the best footballer in the Bundesliga this season. The white club already had the OK for the player, they just had to close the negotiations with the German club. As reported by Borussia a few days ago, the cost of the operation for Real Madrid is around 103 million euros, plus an amount in variables that could reach 30% of that fixed amount in the next six seasons. Bellingham thus becomes the club’s second most expensive signing after the signing of Eden Hazard (115 million euros in the summer of 2019) who said goodbye this June. He has signed for six seasons and will be presented this Thursday at 12:00 at the Ciudad Deportiva del Madrid.

In Chamartín’s table of most expensive acquisitions, it surpasses that of Gareth Bale (101 million in 2013) and Cristiano Ronaldo (94 in 2009), and is only ahead of Eden Hazard (115 in 2019). Bellingham joins Carlo Ancelotti’s squad along with Brahim Diaz (who has returned after his loan to Milan) and Fran García. It is the third addition after the departures of Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio, Hazard and Mariano.

Bellingham has multiplied his price by more than three in just three seasons: from the 30 million that was paid for him in 2020 to the most variable current 103. He stands out for his ability to cover several areas in the midfield, his arrival and a good output of the ball; in addition to his youth and projection. “It’s going to be the best medium in the world,” his compatriot Phil Foden complimented him in Qatar. In the last two campaigns, he has been the Dortmund player with the most minutes.

