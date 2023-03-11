Real Madrid convene board of directors after prosecutors file charges against Barcelona

The management of Real Madrid made a statement after the filing of charges against Barcelona by the Spanish prosecutor’s office in a corruption case. This is reported on site commands.

Real Madrid President Florentino Pérez has called an emergency board meeting on March 12 to decide on the action the team deems appropriate in relation to the matter. The team called the allegations against Barcelona serious.

The Spanish prosecutor’s office initiated an investigation into the corruption component in the relationship between the club and the vice-president of the Spanish refereeing committee, Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira. The Catalan leadership allegedly transferred him 1.4 million euros from 2016 to 2018 for consulting services.

If the fact of fraud in the relationship between Barcelona and Negreira is proved, then the International Football Federation (FIFA) may lower the club in the division and strip the titles. In addition, the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) may suspend the club from participating in the Champions League for one season.