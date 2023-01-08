Real Madrid gave a master class at the Ceramics on how not to go out and play a football game. From minute one of the game, it gave the impression of seeing a Madrid that swarmed the field, without identity, without faith, without a game plan, in short: overwhelmed by the yellow submarine… They lost a golden opportunity to cut points to Barcelona that will face Atlético de Madrid today.
For the first time in the history of Real Madrid, Ancelotti made a starting eleven without any Spaniards. Militao entered the side for the expected Lucas Vázquez, and did not have the day. Despite the fact that he knows the area (he has already played there in Porto and in Brazil) it is not his place. Real Madrid have a serious problem with their wingers, they are a clearly unbalanced team. Mendy is not here, Carvajal lives injured and today the arrival of Rudiger has caused more problems than solutions. The David Alaba issue is a separate case, it seems that the Austrian has not yet started the season.
In turn, Carletto lined up four midfielders to have the ball, well, Madrid couldn’t smell the ball. Parejo was in charge of driving the entire white core crazy. If you add to that the fact that Fede Valverde once again showed that he is a player who without spaces and with the ball at his feet gives you very little, the result was a tiresome Real Madrid. Tchouaméni was again the first change.
To finish off the job, Vinicius returned to being Vinicius (the one who is the protagonist for provoking and talking to the referee) and Benzema despite the fact that he improved compared to Pucela’s game, he did not end up being the leader who takes Madrid out in the troubles. Vini Jr is starting to worry, he hasn’t appeared all season, maybe he should learn a little from Luka Modric and start behaving like an exemplary player, because Vini isn’t Cristiano Ronaldo. They stung the Portuguese and made him stronger, they take him out of the games…
