Real Madrid has said enough: The schedule of his match against Villarreal this Saturday, 66 hours after measuring Atlético in Champions, has exploded the white entity, which through its official channel has loaded against LaLiga and warned that “it will never play again without having 72 hours of rest.”

“Real Madrid information. Real Madrid will never play a game that does not contemplate the 72 hours of rest between game and game that FIFA recommends. He will never allow the abuse of LaLiga de Thebas against the health of the soccer players. And if he repeated again, he will ask for the amparo of the FIFA, “said the official television of the club, on several occasions, before the match against the yellow submarine.

In this sense, the Madrid channel has expressed that the team “today is going to play this game”, but has warned that It will not “never again if the 72 hours of rest are not fulfilled”insisting that if this situation is produced again “you will ask for amparo to FIFA”, which recommends in writing those 72 hours of minimum rest for players.

Carlo Ancelotti, coach of Real Madrid, already complained this Friday In the press conference prior to the match against Villarreal that his players would have less time to rest for the calendar set by LaLiga for this day.

“What is not the most important part is prioritized, which is the recovery of soccer players. Television rights are prioritized, money. The latest is the recovery of the playersthe risk of injury, “denounced the Italian coach.

Carletto, in addition, was resigned: “What can we do? Nothing, we have to be there and play the game, although I do not understand, because I think the minimum of recovery is 72 hours, but this is the calendar there is. I hope this can be changed”