Fabinho and Kroos fight for the ball this Tuesday at the Alfredo di Stéfano. SUSANA VERA / Reuters

The Real Madrid returns to the Champions League, his favorite competition, and tonight receives the Liverpool at Alfredo di Stéfano in the first leg of the quarterfinals. The Whites, the only Spanish team alive in Europe, face the most important week of the season in which their options to fight for LaLiga are also played, with the Clásico against Barcelona next Saturday in between the tie, whose return will be the Following Wednesday at Anfield. Zidane took advantage of the last game against Eibar to rest several of those who will start in the next games. But one of those who rested, Raphael Varane, will miss them having tested positive for coronavirus this Tuesday. Without the Frenchman and Sergio Ramos, injured, Madrid will have to entrust themselves to Nacho and Militao, the only centrals available. But the one who knows well what it is to deal with losses in defense is Jurgen Klopp, the Liverpool manager. Long-lasting injuries to Van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Matip have forced the coach to pull on Ozan Kabak, a 20-year-old Turkish central defender. Astray in the Premier, seventh to 25 points behind the City, Europe has been a balm for the reds This year, after falling last year to Atlético, they don’t want to say goodbye again early. Follow the minute by minute of the match live:

