Real Madrid, the only Spanish team to make it through the knockout round of the Champions League, will face Liverpool in the quarter-finals in a reissue of the 2018 final in which the Whites won their 13th Champions League. The first leg will be in Valdebebas on April 6 and the return on April 14 at Anfield, provided that sanitary measures allow it. Those of Klopp, with many pending accounts of the final in Kiev, are going through their worst moment since the arrival of the German coach, sixth in the Premier five points behind the access positions to the Champions League. The whites, for their part, will link the first leg with the match against Barcelona in LaLiga, through which many of their options to fight for the title pass, and will return to the quarterfinals after the classic.

Madrid will have the opportunity to eliminate one of the three English clubs that have passed the round of 16, which has allowed England to equalize with Spain in the leadership of the UEFA club rankings for the first time since the 2012-13 season.

Fortune has smiled on those of Zidane, who have fallen on the kinder side of the picture. If the whites manage to overcome the tie they will face the winner of Porto-Chelsea in the semifinals, who will play first in Portugal on April 7 to end up contesting the second leg at Stamford Bridge on 13. On the other side of the table, the one who has avoided the Madrid until a hypothetical final, Manchester City have been paired with Borussia Dortmund, and Bayern with PSG, in the star crossing of the quarterfinals as it evokes the final of last season.

Guardiola’s men, who have only conceded two goals so far this tournament, face the top scorer, Erling Haaland, with 10 goals in six games, four in the round of 16 tie against Sevilla. The first leg will be played at Etihad on April 6 and then the return leg in Dortmund on 14. The winner will be measured in the semifinals to the one who comes out of the most outstanding duel of the quarterfinals, Bayern-PSG, two of the most outstanding teams. dreaded of the competition. After missing the tie against Barcelona, ​​Neymar may be available to take revenge for the final lost last year, when he ended up crying on the pitch in Lisbon. The first leg will be in Munich on April 7 and the return in Paris on the 13th.

