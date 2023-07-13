The pivot Willy Hernangómez became a new Barça player this Thursday at midnight with a three-season contract, until June 30, 2026 as announced by the Barça entity, and thus completed his return to the Endesa League after seven seasons consecutive in the NBA.

The signing of the Spanish international, who was a free agent after parting ways with the Pelicans, was confirmed after the deadline that Real Madrid, holder of the right of first refusal over the player, had to match the offer that the Catalan club presented expired at midnight. last Friday to the ACB.

Real Madrid had the rights for Spain from Hernangómez because he was part of their youth academy since he was 14 years old before living the adventure of the NBA, from where he is now returning to close his professional career in Europe and choose to win the Euroleague, one of his big goals.

The news has not gone down well with Real Madrid fans, but the truth is that on May 31 Willy already opened the door to an arrival at Barça: “I am from the Madrid youth academy, but in the end I want to play and feel important Fight for titles. I don’t close doors to anything. Barça is a winning and champion team… In the end it’s a job. An opportunity. And if the circumstances arise, it would be necessary to think about it a lot ». A very different speech from the one he gave four years ago. In 2019, the player with a Real Madrid past who signed for the eternal rival was Mirotic. The Spanish-Montenegrin returned to the Endesa League after five years in the NBA (Bulls, Pelicans and Bucks), but he would change the white he wore between 2008 and 2014 for the azulgrana. When this happened, Willy assured that he would not do the same. “You have to understand him, but I would never go to Barça,” he said.

With the arrival of the Pívot, Barça takes another step in the restructuring of the project that it is implementing this summer after the departure of coach Sarunas Jasikevicius and the ongoing negotiation for the contractual termination of power forward Nikola Mirotic, two references both within and off track.