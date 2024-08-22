Although Madrid’s summer transfer market has been quiet for several weeks in terms of arrivals, the Merengues will continue to reduce their squad before the transfer window closes. One of the Casa Blanca’s promises leaves the club for Italy.
Carlo Ancelotti has been announcing it for several weeks: Real Madrid’s summer transfer market in terms of arrivals is over. Kylian Mbappé and Endrick will be, barring a change of situation, the only two Madrid signings of the summer.
But the reigning Spanish champions continue to sell. Thus, the young prospect Nico Paz (19 years old) signed for Serie A side Como for 6 million euros, according to Brand He then joined forces with a big name in Italian football, Cesc Fabregas, coach of the Lombard club.
Last season, Nico Paz played eight games in all competitions for the Merengue first team, including three in the Champions League. The midfielder even stood out against Napoli (4-2), scoring his first professional goal. Madrid media report that Casa Blanca, aware of the talent of their player, included a termination clause in the operation, to maintain control of the Argentine’s future.
Cesc Fabregas continues to shape this Como team in his own way. After attracting experienced players such as Raphaël Varane, Pepe Reina and Alberto Moreno, the promoted side is now looking to youth. And in the person of Nico Paz, it is classy youth that is joining the Spaniard’s squad.
A smart signing that didn’t bear fruit during the first matchday of the championship. As he was up against a very important player, Juventus. And at the Juventus Stadium the step was too high for the former Barcelona midfielder’s men, who lost 3-0 on their return to the elite.
