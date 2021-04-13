Those of Vidorreta still aspire, with only one more defeat, to second place for Barça. Madrid’s balance is immaculate, a 28-1 that equals the best in its history in the ACB. An unthinkable trajectory if we remember that, with respect to the block that started the League, they are not Campazzo, Deck, nor the injured Randolph. And today Thompkins will be low again, so the youth squad Tristan Vukcevic, 18, will have a new chance, without ruling out Felipe Reyes. It remains to be seen how Laso manages the explosion of the Serb-Swede in the Classic, after being key in the last minutes with his defensive aids to close the ring and with his good hand in the triple. Nothing is accidental in this Madrid, since the technician had been giving continuity in the last days. In fact, removing the postponement against Obradoiro, he has participated in the last seven games, in the four most recent with averages of almost 18 minutes, 8.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and a PIR of 9.5